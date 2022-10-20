Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Jalen Brooks Leaves Texas A&M Game
South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks has exited the Texas A&M game after taking a scary fall.
South Carolina's Culture Wills Them To Victory
South Carolina struggled throughout the game, but their program culture allowed them to defeat Texas A&M.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas AM
South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in a monumental game this evening. Gamecocks Digest has the latest updates for everything relating to the contest.
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter
Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
South Carolina seeks a first win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina walks off the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks are hoping it will be with an elusive first win over Texas A&M. Carolina is 0-8 against the Aggies in a series that began in 2014. "That is a game that we need to...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
Kentucky tailback commit set to visit South Carolina for Texas A&M game
Running back Khalifa Keith of Birmingham committed to Kentucky on July 4, a few weeks after taking an official visit to Lexington. He also saw Georgia Tech and Florida State in the summer. This season, he’s taken in games at Tennessee, Florida and Auburn. He will add South Carolina to...
Jonathan Paylor Announces Visit To South Carolina
Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, and South Carolina has a chance to showcase their home field advantage to him on Saturday night.
Ticket Prices for Texas A&M-South Carolina Football
There are bargains to be had for Saturday's game, plus futures prices for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | ...
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off as South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the game sitting at just 1-2 in SEC games this season, but coming off diverging streaks on the field. For the Gamecocks, it's been three ...
Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
South Carolina State opens MEAC play with a 26-24 victory over N.C. Central
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
South Carolina Gamecocks football parking information SC State Fair week vs Texas A&M
Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22. Neither a hanging or digital pass is included in those impacted donors’ season parking for this game, as fairgrounds parking will be open to the public assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis only.
The loaded list of recruits visiting this weekend
TheBigSpur’s rolled out a couple of different lists of recruits scheduled to visit on Saturday night for the South Carolina-Texas A&M game.
Fair-weathered fans? Gamecock football players dish on the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair wraps up Sunday and among the thousands of customers who have made their way to Bluff Road are a number of Gamecock football players who have made the trip to the annual destination. Defensive lineman Zaach Pickens has made the trip...
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
Here's how the USA Black Bass World Championship is ensuring "no fishy business"
PROSPERITY, S.C. — Tonight, fish in Lake Murray are on the weighing tables at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity. In light of a recent fish weighing scandal at an Ohio tournament, organizers at the USA Black Bass World Championship are making sure there's no fishy business. This is...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
