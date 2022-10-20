ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
WLTX.com

South Carolina seeks a first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina walks off the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks are hoping it will be with an elusive first win over Texas A&M. Carolina is 0-8 against the Aggies in a series that began in 2014. "That is a game that we need to...
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
247Sports

Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
WLTX.com

South Carolina State opens MEAC play with a 26-24 victory over N.C. Central

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks football parking information SC State Fair week vs Texas A&M

Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22. Neither a hanging or digital pass is included in those impacted donors’ season parking for this game, as fairgrounds parking will be open to the public assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis only.
