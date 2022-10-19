SUNDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam has launched to a $73M weekend from 76 international box office markets. Along with domestic’s $67M start, the global bow is $140M. The offshore debut is at the high end of the range we saw coming into the weekend, while worldwide is slightly ahead. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer was No. 1 in the vast majority of its overseas openings, and the top U.S. title in each of them. In like-for-likes, and using today’s exchange rates, the start is tracking 27% ahead of Shazam!. While critics have been down on Black Adam, working...

3 HOURS AGO