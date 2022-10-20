ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State moves up in Week 8 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Following a solid home victory Saturday night in front of a whiteout crowd and along with some notable losses around the country, Penn State managed to move back up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 8. Penn State moved up three spots this week after a 45-17 victory over Minnesota in front of a packed Beaver Stadium crowd. Penn State moved up to No. 13 in this week’s coaches poll after being dropped to No. 16 last week. The Nittany Lions took advantage of losses suffered by No. 15 UCLA (down five spots after losing to No. 8 Oregon)...
Where is ESPN’s College GameDay this week? Not Penn State

When Penn State plays Ohio State, it is far from uncommon for ESPN to bring its traveling pregame show, College GameDay, to the campus hosting that year’s game. The Penn State-Ohio State matchup is tied for the most times being featured by GameDay (Alabama-LSU has also been featured 11 times). But this week will not see the GameDay bus roll into State College ahead of Penn State’s big home game against the Buckeyes. Instead, GameDay is heading elsewhere. ESPN announced GameDay will instead be heading to Jackson State for its big rivalry game with Southern. It is the first time in...
