Read full article on original website
Gary Bradford
3d ago
Hey Sir what are you doing dumping that bag of ballots in the Drop box? "Mind your own business and stop Harassing me" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Reply
8
Related
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'
"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, is facing criticism after promising a jaw-dropping revelation about her Democratic opponent that fell flat. Lake had hyped up the alleged dirt she had on Katie Hobbs, claiming it would shock voters about Hobbs's past and future intentions if she is elected in November.
Trump promised the Durham investigation would prove a vendetta. It has largely fallen short.
Trump amped up John Durham's investigation of the Russia probe. More than three years later, it's netted a guilty plea and two acquittals.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Judge: Trump allegedly engaged in 'conspiracy to defraud' US, knew fraud claim was wrong
U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered the transfer of four emails from Trump attorney John Eastman to the House Jan. 6 committee.
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 28