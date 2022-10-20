Read full article on original website
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
Delbarton regains Morris County crown with win over Mendham
Third-seeded Delbarton regained its often-earned status of Morris County Tournament champions, with Josh Hepplewhite, Nate Zimmermann and William Pedicano scoring goals to guide the Green Wave past ninth-seeded Mendham 3-1 on Saturday in Succasunna. Delbarton (14-5) captured six Morris County Tournament titles in a seven-year run from 2013-2019. But the...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
Montclair takes Columbia - Football recap
Drew Pfeifer threw for one touchdown and ran in another as Montclair won at home, 21-7, over Columbia. Montclair (4-4) is likely to be in the playoffs in super section North 5. Pfeifer opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard keeper while Semaj Adams returned a pick-six...
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wins 42-27 shootout over No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (WATCH)
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, has become a smashmouth football program under head coach Vito Campanile, however Saturday’s game against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Oradell called for a shootout. His Crusaders were up for it and got the job done with a...
Football: Wallkill Valley makes history in its victory over Kittatinny
It was a historic day in more ways than one for Wallkill Valley in its 69-19 victory over Kittatinny in Hamburg as the Rangers recorded their most points scored in a half and a game. In addition, Chase Lorencovitz broke 1,000 yards receiving on the year and Shane Nugent set...
Lisio, No. 12 Ramapo start fast, blank Ridgewood to repeat as Bergen County champion
Two goals in the opening minutes staked Ramapo to a lead and the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was in control the rest of the night as it defeated Ridgewood 5-0 in the championship game of the 50th Bergen County Tournament at Indian Hills in Oakland. Ramapo,...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood
Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
Football: Shabazz’s dual threats down Glen Ridge, may vault team into playoff field
The Shabazz Bulldogs knew they would have to bring their A game to Glen Ridge on Saturday afternoon. Running back Kyle Bracewell and quarterback Elijah Cohen did them one better. Cohen and Bracewell brought their A games on both sides of the ball in a likely win-or-go-home game for Shabazz,...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
