Girls soccer recap: Devault, Woodstown down Cumberland for sixth straight win
Tatum Devault had a hat trick to lead Woodstown to a 5-1 victory over Cumberland Saturday in Woodstown. Calista Hunt and Taylor Sparks also scored for the Wolverines (11-4), winners of six in a row. Emma Perry and Grace Suwala each had an assist. Elizabeth Lopez scored for the Colts...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Manasquan’s Patten sets single-game completion record in win over Monmouth
QB Brett Patten threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manasquan past Monmouth 34-24 in Tinton Falls. Patten also broke Manasquan’s single-game completion record with 24, the previous record being 18 set by Tucker Caccavale in 2013. Manasquan (4-3) got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury
October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Hill (Pa.) over Blair - Field hockey recap
Ella Gaitan scored twice as Blair, took a 6-2 loss at the hands of Hill (Pa.), in Pottstown, Pa. Hill led 4-0 at the half. Milaw Clause assisted on both of Gaitan’s goals, while Casey Kozelnik recorded 15 saves for Blair (11-2). Thank you for relying on us to...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Westfield extends unbeaten streak, wins third-straight UCT final in penalty kicks
Standing with her teammates waiting to take her turn during penalty kicks against Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Union County Tournament final on Saturday night, Westfield captain Emma Kelesoglu was trying to stay calm and focus on her breathing. “Every Monday we do something called mindfulness Mondays,” Kelesoglu explained. “We have...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
