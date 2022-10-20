ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Westfield defense stays strong in victory over Hillsborough

Westfield got a pair of touchdowns from its quarterback Trey Brown, and a stifling effort from its defense, to edge out a 17-12 victory over Hillsborough, in Westfield. The Blue Devils (6-2) gave up just one touchdown in the win, as the Raiders (5-3) scored five points off a 42-yard field goal by Sam Meechan and a fourth-quarter safety.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion

Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
TUCKERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

