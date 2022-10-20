Read full article on original website
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Football: Westfield defense stays strong in victory over Hillsborough
Westfield got a pair of touchdowns from its quarterback Trey Brown, and a stifling effort from its defense, to edge out a 17-12 victory over Hillsborough, in Westfield. The Blue Devils (6-2) gave up just one touchdown in the win, as the Raiders (5-3) scored five points off a 42-yard field goal by Sam Meechan and a fourth-quarter safety.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
N.J. weather: Rainy, cloudy week ahead for much of the state
It’s going to be a dreary weather week in New Jersey. The entire state can anticipate light rain over the next four days, though some regions of the Garden State are more likely to experience showers than others, according to the National Weather Service. In North Jersey, Sunday brings...
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion
Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
N.J. reports 1,570 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,570 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Thursday as transmission levels remain steady below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current...
Illegal off-road vehicles continue to tear up N.J. forests. Advocates push for crackdown.
More than six months after a report outlined recommendations for better managing the issue of off-road vehicles damaging swaths of New Jersey state land, including the Pinelands, environmental advocates say they are no closer to a solution. Jason Howell, an activist with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance which commissioned the “New...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
The fight for America begins in N.J. As our hottest congressional race goes, so may go the nation.
On the surface, the fevered race in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District looks like a natural rematch between candidates who fought to a near-draw two years ago. But to a politically split America slogging through a tough election year, the contest pitting Republican Tom Kean Jr. against incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is much more than that.
