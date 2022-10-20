Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
toledoparent.com
Getting to Know Toledo Filmmaker Nick Corbin
At 37-years-old, Nick Corbin has seemingly done it all. Holding 19 different jobs (but who’s counting) since he has been old enough to work, to being an active and engaged father, Nick is proud to share what he’s experienced and how it’s helped shape who he is today.
13abc.com
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
$2.5 million restoration project to start at historical Ohio Theatre in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than 100 years, the Ohio Theatre and Event Center on Lagrange Street in Toledo has been a place of memories for many. And at the Zablocki Senior Center, residents share some of those memories. "My sons were participating in the plays and such there,...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
laprensanewspaper.com
Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022
Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim Melissa Shoop are celebrating her life while raising awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
Lima News
High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay
LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
Canyon Cove townhome residents say multiple carbon monoxide dangerous for complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents living in the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo claim to have been struggling with carbon monoxide issues for months. The Toledo Fire Department confirmed it has responded to two calls for carbon monoxide issues on the property, going back as far as March.
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
getnews.info
Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
WTOL-TV
No arrests made in Whitmer HS shooting: Former TPD investigator explains process
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been two weeks since three people were injured after a shooting at a Whitmer High School football game. The news of the shooting has made national headlines. Yet, no one is behind bars for the incident. James Trout, a former investigator with Toledo Police Department,...
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
Pet costume contest benefits Toledo Humane Society
MAUMEE, Ohio — Trick-or-treat has really gone to the dogs. If you thought Halloween costumes were just for kids, or even just for humans, a lot of costumed pets had a surprise in store for you Saturday. Three Dog Bakery, the pet treat company with locations in Toledo and...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
