Arizona Farm Gives refuge from Pain, for Man and Beasts Alike – Associated Press
The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother so grief-choked by her young son’s death that she flips on her side at one point in this creek side yoga class and sobs. In the next row, a woman whose daughter died by suicide goes through the poses next to a man with a tattoo of three little ducks, one for each of the children who was murdered.
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
Flu, COVID combo this winter could be a tough test for health officials
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The flu season is off to a rip-roaring start in Arizona this year, up by 56% over this time last year and up 275% in a typical year according to state statistics. As of this week, there have been 133 lab cases of influenza....
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project. Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing in Arizona
More than 1,000 people in Arizona are currently listed as missing on the NamUS database. Here are 100 of the most recently reported missing person cases in our state. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the authorities.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
From landspouts to gustnados: What's fueling Arizona's weird weather events
This past weekend, Phoenix residents were bewildered by what looked like a tornado during a Sunday storm. Photos and videos of the phenomenon went viral, but, it turns out, it was actually a landspout. So what’s a landspout?. To learn about these and other unique Arizona weather events, The...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
