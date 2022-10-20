ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation's No. 2 official,...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Idaho State Journal

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority. After just 45 days in office, Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, and she will go down as the shortest-serving leader in British history. Her resignation extends the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union...
Idaho State Journal

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country’s leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.
Idaho State Journal

Ukrainian woman's quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — In the last, brief conversations Viktoria Skliar had with her detained boyfriend, the Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. The next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead — one of...
Idaho State Journal

Peace and economic growth: The US's new 10-year partnership

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s commitment to implement a ten-year U.S. strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in nine volatile nations underscores this presidency’s conviction that peace is foundational for sustainable economic growth. Partnering countries include: Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo.
Idaho State Journal

'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter

More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint,...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Armageddon

Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho State Journal

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
Idaho State Journal

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a...

