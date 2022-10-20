ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap

Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown

West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap

Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair takes Columbia - Football recap

Drew Pfeifer threw for one touchdown and ran in another as Montclair won at home, 21-7, over Columbia. Montclair (4-4) is likely to be in the playoffs in super section North 5. Pfeifer opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard keeper while Semaj Adams returned a pick-six...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton regains Morris County crown with win over Mendham

Third-seeded Delbarton regained its often-earned status of Morris County Tournament champions, with Josh Hepplewhite, Nate Zimmermann and William Pedicano scoring goals to guide the Green Wave past ninth-seeded Mendham 3-1 on Saturday in Succasunna. Delbarton (14-5) captured six Morris County Tournament titles in a seven-year run from 2013-2019. But the...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

