Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
tipranks.com
Will Gig Economy Stocks Rise from the Ashes?
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot involving work from home dominated the equities sector. Now, it’s all about returning to the office. Still, resistance to this narrative may bolster four gig economy stocks: INTU, UPWK, FVRR, and ROVR. While few, if any, investors appreciate watching their...
tipranks.com
Moderna upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at SVB Securities
SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar upgraded Moderna (MRNA) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $101, up from $74. Commentary by Pfizer (PFE) yesterday signaled meaningfully higher-than-expected pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine, and assuming that Moderna prices as a rational duopolist, this substantially improves the company’s ability to meet 2023 revenue guidance, Foroohar tells investors in a research note. The analyst is stepping to the sidelines to wait for a more attractive entry point on either the long or short side.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
tipranks.com
Euronet Worldwide Stock (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rallies after Q3 Earnings
Shares of payment processor Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) rallied today after reporting Q3 earnings. Adjusted EPS was $2.74 compared to estimates of $2.49. In addition, revenue grew by 14% year-over-year. Most of the growth can be attributed to EFT processing, which increased by 41% compared to the year-ago period. Even more...
tipranks.com
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
tipranks.com
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
tipranks.com
Which Stocks Piqued Analysts’ Interest Last Week?
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
tipranks.com
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
tipranks.com
PayPal setup into earnings ‘remains favorable,’ says SMBC Nikko
SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch remains "skeptical" around PayPal’s new long-term growth algorithm that is likely to be disclosed at the Q1 of 2023 investor day, but says the stock’s setup in the quarters ahead "remains favorable relative to a lot of other stories in our space." Weighing the positives and negatives, he believes the risk/reward is "relatively balanced." PayPal "checks several boxes in what investors prefer in the current market environment," Bauch tells investors in a research note. The analyst says PayPal is one of the only names in the FinTech universe "optimally positioned to accelerate topline growth in 2023."
tipranks.com
HD, PEP, or COST: Which Mega Cap Stock is a Better Pick?
Amid the rising fears of an economic downturn, investors are looking for stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals. We will discuss three mega-cap consumer names and select the stock with the highest upside potential. Investors’ concerns about a possible recession are growing amid stubbornly high inflation. During these highly...
tipranks.com
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reports Earnings: Here’s Why It Plunged
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.128 billion compared to...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why D.R. Horton Stock (NYSE:DHI) was Downgraded
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) recently received a downgrade from Raymond James, as analyst Buck Horne has lowered his expectations on homebuilders, citing high mortgage rates and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Indeed, he also states that the monthly cost of a median-priced home is nearly 42% of a median family’s gross income....
tipranks.com
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
tipranks.com
NVDA vs. INTC: Which Chip Stock Should You Dip Into?
Nvidia and Intel shares have been retreating rapidly amid the tech plunge. As the market finds its footing, both names have a lot to offer for investors seeking to get a big bang for their buck. Semiconductor stocks have taken even more damage than the overall market, thanks to what...
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.
tipranks.com
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
tipranks.com
Schlumberger Posts Robust Q3 Results
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) reported Q3 revenues of $7.5 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $400 million. The oilfield services company’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.63 per share, up 75% year-on-year, beating Street estimates of $0.55. Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “The second...
tipranks.com
Corporate insiders can’t resist these two British stocks – here’s why
Here are two UK stocks that recently saw large amounts of insider trading. Famous American investor, Peter Lynch said, “insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise,” – so here are two British stocks which have seen insider activity in the past week.
Comments / 0