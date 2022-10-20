SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch remains "skeptical" around PayPal’s new long-term growth algorithm that is likely to be disclosed at the Q1 of 2023 investor day, but says the stock’s setup in the quarters ahead "remains favorable relative to a lot of other stories in our space." Weighing the positives and negatives, he believes the risk/reward is "relatively balanced." PayPal "checks several boxes in what investors prefer in the current market environment," Bauch tells investors in a research note. The analyst says PayPal is one of the only names in the FinTech universe "optimally positioned to accelerate topline growth in 2023."

2 DAYS AGO