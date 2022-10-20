CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 1.1 million residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September. Since the approval of the updated booster shots, daily vaccination numbers have been trending at the highest level since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant. The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.

