Washington Examiner
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
walls102.com
IDPH reports Illinois surpassed 1 million mark for Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 1.1 million residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September. Since the approval of the updated booster shots, daily vaccination numbers have been trending at the highest level since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant. The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.
Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois
Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
Illinois reports incident involving protected health information
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
walls102.com
Statewide payroll jobs up; Unemployment rate stable in September
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 3.5 percent.
walls102.com
Statewide PACE Program launches to promote investment in clean energy
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Finance Authority announced the launch of a statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program to promote investment in electric vehicle charging stations, water conservation, and to stimulate the growth of renewable energy throughout the state. Under Illinois law, counties, cities, villages, and incorporated towns may create PACE areas at the request of for-profit and non-profit owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties. C-PACE financing can be used by owners and developers of commercial properties to finance or refinance eligible clean energy improvements in connection with the renovation of existing buildings and new construction, in each case up to 25% of the value of the property.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker's challengers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school kids
(The Center Square) – Some of Illinois' gubernatorial candidates are getting their stance on record about whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated to attend public school. An advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of child vaccines for...
wjol.com
Illinois AG Announces Settlement With Company Over Environmental Violations
A chemical manufacturing company is agreeing to pay a settlement of more than 360-thousand-dollars over environmental violations at its Elwood facility. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Will County judge entered a consent order with Stepan Company, which agreed to pay a civil penalty and take steps to prevent future air pollution. Raoul’s office filed a complaint in June accusing Stepan of violating various air pollution provisions.
advantagenews.com
Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
walls102.com
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell, Respiratory Illnesses in Kids
Some COVID patients are still experiencing loss of taste and smell well after their infection. Plus, the pandemic could be behind an earlier surge in respiratory cases hospitalizing children across the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Loss of Smell May...
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
