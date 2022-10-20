ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are taking a bit of a breather before Lambert resumes her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency . In a recent Instagram post, Lambert shared that McLoughlin made her a homemade meal to celebrate being home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPujf_0ifqa9Ea00
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Brendan McLoughlin cooked for Miranda Lambert

Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency in September, and shows are set to resume in November. With a break in between her concert dates, Lambert and McLoughlin returned to Lambert’s farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Oct. 11, Lambert posted a video of a dinner McLoughlin made for them.

“We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month . Ain’t no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin . #luckylady,” Lambert wrote on Instagram .

RELATED: Brendan McLoughlin’s Favorite Song by Miranda Lambert Has a Personal Meaning to the Singer

In the video, Lambert shows fans the meal McLoughlin made and a clip of some of her dogs eating pasta noodles.

Lambert ended the video with a selfie of her and McLoughlin eating at a table and a picture of McLoughlin feeding some of Lambert’s dogs.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have been married since 2019

Lambert and Mcloughlin met in November 2018 when Lambert performed on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. As an officer with the New York Police Department, McLoughlin was working security for the show when Lambert performed.

The two married just a few months after their first meeting in January 2019. After marrying Lambert, McLoughlin retired from the NYPD and primarily resides on Lambert’s farm in Nashville.

The couple often travels together , and they also visit New York City where McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart

The country singer is putting on a Las Vegas residency

Velvet Rodeo is held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The residency started on Sept. 23 and will last through Dec. 11. Shows for the residency will then resume in March 2023 and continue until April 2023.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Academy of Country Music Honors, McLoughlin shared that he would be in attendance for every performance of Velvet Rodeo .

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin said.

Lambert previewed the residency in a video on her YouTube channel.

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music,” Lambert shared in a video. “You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

Fans of Lambert can purchase tickets for Velvet Rodeo on Ticketmaster .

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Names Her Best Breakup Songs to Listen to When Dealing With Heartbreak

