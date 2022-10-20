‘A Friend of the Family’ Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

Peacock’s A Friend of the Family Episode 6 ended with a cliffhanger, so it’s no surprise that viewers want to know when and what to expect from episode 7. Find out when and how to watch the next episode of the true crime drama, including our predictions for what’s about to happen.

‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg | Peacock

‘A Friend of the Family’ Episode 6 recap , ‘Son of Perdition’

In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Jan arrives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to be with Robert Berchtold. He shows her around the Family Fun Center that he now owns. ( The Atlantic reported that he genuinely did purchase the center after his first kidnapping of Jan). B throws Jan a birthday party and gives her a sewing machine. Berchtold’s mother, brother, and one son, Jasper, attend the party.

Jan still believes that she is B’s eternal companion and that Zeta and Zethra will harm Jan and her sisters if she doesn’t comply with their wishes. B also informs Jan that her mother, Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin), is in love with him. At B’s attorney’s insistence, he returns Jan to her father, Bob Broberg (Colin Hanks). However, Jan doesn’t want to be home with her family.

Berchtold’s wife, Gail Berchtold (Lio Tipton), tries to reminisce with B about their romance. However, he insists that their divorce is almost final, but he will be there for the kids.

Meanwhile, Mary Ann attempts to talk to Jan about B’s inappropriate relationship with her. But Jan insists that her mother is only jealous of B’s love for Jan. The 14-year-old girl runs away in the middle of the night, leaving her parents a short note.

“Dear Bob and Mary Ann, you won’t let me do what’s right so I’ll do what’s wrong. I am leaving without B and do not plan on coming back until you accept me as I am.” She continued, “I cannot accept your religion or your screwed up morals. I just want to be me and have B. Please before all of us are destroyed, let me go, Jan.”

At the end of A Friend of the Family Episode 6, B is distraught that he doesn’t know where Jan is. Meanwhile, Mary Ann finally gives B a piece of her mind, determined to keep her daughter away from him. Although she and Bob also have no idea where Jan is.

‘A Friend of the Family’ Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Episode 7 of A Friend of the Family will be released on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The release time is midnight ET. Episode 7 is titled “The Great Deceiver,” and in it, viewers will find out where Jan Broberg went after she ran away from home again.

Where to watch ‘A Friend of the Family’ online

Viewers can stream A Friend of the Family online via the Peacock app. It’s available on various devices including smart TVs, android, and apple products.

How many episodes are there in ‘A Friend of the Family’?

The Peacock true crime drama, A Friend of the Family , will have a total of nine episodes . The remaining episode schedule is as follows:

A Friend of the Family Episode 7, “The Great Deceiver” — Oct. 27, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 8, “Outer Darkness” — Nov. 3, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 9, “Revelation” — Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET

Predictions for ‘A Friend of the Family’ Episode 7, ‘The Great Deceiver’

Since A Friend of the Family closely follows the true story of Jan Broberg, it’s not hard to figure out what’s going to happen in episode 7. Jan ran away from home in August 1976. The FBI suspected that Berchtold knew where Jan was, so they put surveillance on him.

In November 1976, FBI agents finally tracked down Jan, living with Berchtold in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had enrolled her in an all-girls Catholic school in Pasadena, California. The school’s teachers and administrators believed Berchtold belonged to the CIA and they were “on the run.” So, they did not willingly give information about Jan to the FBI.

The FBI finally extracted Jan from the school in November 1976. The next three episodes of A Friend of the Family will likely detail this second kidnapping and rescue of Jan Broberg.

