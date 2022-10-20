Bethel, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Bethel.
The New Fairfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Bethel High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
New Fairfield High School
Bethel High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The New Fairfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Bethel High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
New Fairfield High School
Bethel High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
