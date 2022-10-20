ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Bethel, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Bethel.

The New Fairfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Bethel High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

New Fairfield High School
Bethel High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The New Fairfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Bethel High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

New Fairfield High School
Bethel High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

milfordmirror.com

Connecticut high school football recap: Ansonia holds off Holy Cross

Follow along the Connecticut high school football scene. All final scores on Week 7 scoreboard:. -- Hamden 41 Sheehan 14 at end of third quarter. -- New Fairfield gets 7 on a 10-yard TD pass from McCormack to Arterberry w/ 2:20 to play. Joel Barlow leads 47-13 -- Owen Hunt...
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan Hall of Fame celebrates its Class of 2022

New Canaan’s Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members when the Class of 2022 was celebrated during an induction ceremony at the Woodway Country Club on Friday. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers entered the Hall of Fame, which now includes 93 members since it began in 1996.
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location

SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
SHELTON, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
stamfordplus.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons announces new leadership within city’s Operations Department

STAMFORD, CT – This week, Mayor Caroline Simmons and the City of Stamford’s Director of Operations, Matthew Quinones, announced the hiring of its new Director of Facilities and Sustainability, James Montgomery. This newly created leadership position will oversee the management and maintenance of City facilities and identify and implement sustainability initiatives.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident At Harding HS

2022-10-21 #Bridgeport CT– There is a swatting incident at Harding High School today. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Many parents have reached out to us after hearing that there was a shooting incident at the school but that was part of the swatting incident. Frantic parents calling the school told me they only told them that they were in lockdown. This was all a prank.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout

MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
MILFORD, CT


