Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
