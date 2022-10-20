Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Motley Fool
3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits
None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values. Will a recession hit in 2023? There's reason to believe things could...
Motley Fool
Meet the New Real-Life Billionaire's Boy's Club
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Snap Inc. (SNAP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Snap Inc. (SNAP -28.08%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
ABB (ABB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ABB (ABB 3.75%) Greetings to all, and nice to connect again, as I welcome you to the presentation of ABB's third quarter results. I'm Ann-Sofie Nordh, head of investor relations. And next to me here is our CEO, Bjorn Rosengren; and our CFO, Timo Ihamuotila. They will, as usual, take you through the presentation before we open up for the Q&A session.
Motley Fool
American Express (AXP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
American Express (AXP -1.67%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Marsh & McLennan (MMC 0.24%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Crown Castle (CCI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Crown Castle (CCI -2.53%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment.
Tesla sees 2022 delivery miss, Q3 revenue comes in below forecast
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Wednesday said he expected the company would miss its vehicle delivery targets this year, but downplayed concerns about softening demand after the company's revenue missed Wall Street estimates.
Dow surges 748 points as US stocks rally on hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes
US stocks rallied on Friday, boosted by hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes. All three indexes ended the day higher, with the Dow climbing over 700 points. The 10-year Treasury edged lower as investors began to slash expectations of a 75 point rate hike in December. Stocks rallied on...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Ford, and Nio Stocks Popped Today
A "Wall Street Journal" report indicated some Fed officials may want to slow their pace of interest rate hikes. Rivian said earlier this week that most of its recalled vehicles have been fixed. EV investors should brace for more short-term share price swings.
Investopedia
Snap Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Shares of Snap fell more than 28% following its financial report. Revenue growth slowed even as daily active users beat analyst estimates. Citing operating environment uncertainties, Snap didn't provide guidance for the last quarter of the year. Snap Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Fear is ruling the stock market at the moment and revealing some enticing opportunities. Upstart faces hurdles in this shaky economy, but its stock is attractive now for its long-term prospects. GoPro's business is in the midst of a turnaround featuring brand new, highly profitable revenue streams.
Motley Fool
Why Iamgold Stock Surged 31% This Week
Iamgold agreed to sell its interest in one of its three operating mines. The company could soon have an additional $360 million to invest in its flagship gold project.
