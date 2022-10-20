Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal Lead ‘Crakk’ Extreme Sports Action Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal (“Sanak”) is teaming with Arjun Rampal (“The Rapist”) and Jacqueline Fernandez (“Attack”) on extreme sports action film “ Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!”

The film, the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports, reunites Jammwal with his “Commando 3” director Aditya Datt. “Crakk” has started shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

“Crakk” is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures, with Jammwal and Parag Sanghvi serving as producers. It is co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Datt said: “After the success of ‘Table No 21’ back in 2012, I was told it was way ahead of its time, as it was a thriller that revolved around live streamed games. I guess they were talking about today, where time has indeed changed. ‘Crakk’ is a script I have been working on for four years, to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill.”

Jammwal said: “Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realized that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in the work, and the environment. This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India.”

Rampal said: “Vidyut is just a phenomenal athlete with great knowledge about the human anatomy and I learn something from him every day about my body, the human body, how we can push it to another level. His dedication to perfect action sequences is truly commendable.”

Fernandez said: “I was thoroughly impressed by the script of ‘Crakk’ and immediately decided to be a part of such an inspiring story of an underdog.”

Aditya Chowksey, who is also the distribution head of Reliance Entertainment, said: “With Vidyut, an action icon, we are positive that the moviegoers in India are set for a thrilling ride.”

Sanghvi added: “Getting on this journey of offering a story that needs to be told is superbly fulfilling.”