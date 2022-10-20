ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The future of work?

The centrepiece of last week’s Meta Connect event was the announcement of the Quest Pro headset for virtual and augmented reality. Costing US$1,499 (~A$2,400), the device has new features including the ability to track the user’s eyes and face. The Quest Pro will also use outward-facing cameras to...

