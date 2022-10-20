ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NY

theexaminernews.com

Zeldin, GOP Leaders Protest Release of Larchmont Police Killer

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Assemblyman Mike Lawler, other GOP leaders and law enforcement officials gathered in White Plains last week to protest the pending release of a man who was convicted 44 years ago of murdering a Larchmont police officer. On Oct. 12, 1976, Anthony Blanks shot...
LARCHMONT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
101.5 WPDH

Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton

Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NBC New York

NY Soccer Director Accused of Embezzling $95K From Club

A six-month investigation has allegedly turned up enough evidence to arrest a 35-year-old man accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from his soccer club. Police in the Town of Ramapo arrested Yan Garcia Friday on felony charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. They allege the Hillburn man took the funds from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club between 2020 and 2022.
RAMAPO, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels

Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program

Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed while trying to break up fight on Long Island: police

INWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was injured while he attempted to break up a fight on Long Island on Friday, police said. Two men were fighting near Clinton and Wanser avenues at around 11:30 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene, detectives said. The victim was slashed and sustained lacerations to his stomach […]

