We will be electing our appellate district’s Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court in a few weeks. For many reasons I strongly support the reelection of Michelle Keller to serve as our justice. In my 45 years at the Bar of this Commonwealth we have been served by Justices Robert Lukowski, John Jay O’Hara, Donald Wintersheimer, Wil Schroeder and Justice Michelle Keller. I have been privileged and fortunate to work with and assist this Court for many years , including serving on its Supreme Court Rules Committee and President of its Bar Association. She is held in high esteem by her peers, by the attorneys in Kentucky, and by the public. Put simply, Justice Keller does an excellent job in this important position.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO