We will be electing our appellate district’s Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court in a few weeks. For many reasons I strongly support the reelection of Michelle Keller to serve as our justice. In my 45 years at the Bar of this Commonwealth we have been served by Justices Robert Lukowski, John Jay O’Hara, Donald Wintersheimer, Wil Schroeder and Justice Michelle Keller. I have been privileged and fortunate to work with and assist this Court for many years , including serving on its Supreme Court Rules Committee and President of its Bar Association. She is held in high esteem by her peers, by the attorneys in Kentucky, and by the public. Put simply, Justice Keller does an excellent job in this important position.
Kenton County needs Donna Bloemer as Family Court Judge. When you go to the polls November 8 there is one candidate who stands above the rest vying for the new position as Kenton County Family Court Judge. That candidate is Donna Bloemer. When I first met Donna we served on...
Call to strengthen Kentucky’s Move Over Law comes as risk to roadside workers continues to increase
Roadside workers and first responders — including law enforcement officers, road construction crews and tow truck operators — spend much of their workdays mere feet away from speeding traffic, putting their lives on the line to keep our roadways and road users safe. Sadly, these roadside workers and rescuers are being struck by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate, prompting for AAA to call for strengthen the move over law in Kentucky.
