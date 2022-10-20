Read full article on original website
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
NKU, Transylvania to play exhibition basketball game to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief effort
The Northern Kentucky University and Transylvania men’s basketball programs will team up for a charity exhibition game to raise funds for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund benefitting those affected by the life-altering floods throughout the Eastern Kentucky region. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Archbishop Moeller defeats Detroit King (Michigan) and clinches top playoff seed
Running back Jordan Marshall had 131 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Crusaders
Simon Kenton takes Class 6A district football title with late scoring drive in 38-31 win over Ryle
After committing a pair of turnovers that let a 10-point lead slip away, Simon Kenton’s offensive unit got a chance to redeem itself in the final minutes of a home game against Ryle on Saturday. The score was tied, 31-31, when the Pioneers got the ball with 7:24 left...
Beechwood football team wins final Class 2A district seeding game with senior team leader on sidelines
In its first game without senior team leader Mitchell Berger in the lineup, Beechwood’s football team rolled to a 57-0 victory over Newport in the final Class 2A district seeding game for both teams on Thursday in Ft. Mitchell. A knee injury requiring surgery ended Berger’s season after he...
Beechwood wins first region championship in girls cross country with newcomers leading the way
Beechwood won its first Class 1A region championship in girls cross country in impressive fashion on Saturday with seven runners among the top nine finishers in the meet at Ryle High School. Beechwood freshman Lily Parke won the race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 29 seconds. The team’s...
A family tradition: Son follows as third generation to officiate HS football
Longtime high school football referee Jon Sagers passed along the officiating tradition to his son, Bobby Sagers, who was the referee for Friday's North College Hill at Roger Bacon game.
Florence, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
Tidewater News
The Pros and Cons Of Purchasing A Condo In Cincinnati
Is it time to buy a home? Do you want to be a homeowner but can’t afford the lifestyle you have dreamed of? Condominium investing might be right for you. Condominiums are a great way to own a home without the hassle and responsibility of maintaining the exterior of your property. There are many reasons why you should buy a condominium and many reasons why you should not. You’ll have to decide whether this investment is suitable for your situation. It is equally important that you find an experienced realtor in Cincinnati to help make up your mind.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
It’s Cirque de New Wave at Ludlow Theater’s Bircus Brewing, supporting local youth, features Miss KY
Come dance with superstars as DJ Status spins 80s New Wave tunes and local “stars,” Ron Padgett of Pivot Realty MCs and NKY’s own Hannah Edelen, 2022’s Miss Kentucky, performs a circus act, “This is Me” from the Greatest Showman. It’s a Cirque du...
The City of Cincinnati: Saying the 'n-word' will get you immediately fired
City officials are meeting Thursday night to discuss the updated language added to the city's non-discrimination and sexual harassment policies.
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents ‘War of the Romantics’ (a musical debate) Saturday at Greaves
The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra opens its 31st season with its own musical debate, just two weeks prior to the noisy midterm elections. With a tongue-in-cheek approach to concert presentation, the KSO digs into music history and the two schools of 19th C. composition that so greatly impacted the classical repertoire that we continue to perform and revere today. Both Brahms and Wagner took their inspiration from Beethoven, but from there, they went in opposite directions.
Election ’22: Sharp attacks dominate several state House races in Northern Kentucky
It’s going down to the mire. It’s a fierce race for the Kentucky House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky’s 69th District that includes Florence, Erlanger, Elsmere and Ridgeview Heights. Charges of extremism, intimidation, violence and other unsavory practices have been swirling about the campaigns of Republican Steven...
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Police: Youth football coach dies after shooting near practice in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near a youth football practice in College Hill Tuesday. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at Belmont and Larch avenues. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
