Highland Heights, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU, Transylvania to play exhibition basketball game to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief effort

The Northern Kentucky University and Transylvania men’s basketball programs will team up for a charity exhibition game to raise funds for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund benefitting those affected by the life-altering floods throughout the Eastern Kentucky region. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
High School Football PRO

Florence, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newport Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Boone County High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
NEWPORT, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tidewater News

The Pros and Cons Of Purchasing A Condo In Cincinnati

Is it time to buy a home? Do you want to be a homeowner but can’t afford the lifestyle you have dreamed of? Condominium investing might be right for you. Condominiums are a great way to own a home without the hassle and responsibility of maintaining the exterior of your property. There are many reasons why you should buy a condominium and many reasons why you should not. You’ll have to decide whether this investment is suitable for your situation. It is equally important that you find an experienced realtor in Cincinnati to help make up your mind.
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library

DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents ‘War of the Romantics’ (a musical debate) Saturday at Greaves

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra opens its 31st season with its own musical debate, just two weeks prior to the noisy midterm elections. With a tongue-in-cheek approach to concert presentation, the KSO digs into music history and the two schools of 19th C. composition that so greatly impacted the classical repertoire that we continue to perform and revere today. Both Brahms and Wagner took their inspiration from Beethoven, but from there, they went in opposite directions.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
