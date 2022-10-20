ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue

The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Two Great Shows Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs Return to Fogartyville. Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience!
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida

7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

A Campus Returning to Normal

It’s been nearly a month now since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, a few miles per hour short of a Category 5. Although our area and surrounding counties were hit pretty hard, it is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that Sarasota did not experience a direct hit by this monster storm.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Multicultural Day at The Bay

Something special has been stirring up in Sarasota since last Friday, the 14th of October. It has been a sign of new beginnings, a taste of what’s to come, and an opening ceremony like no other. Last Friday kicked off “10 Days at the Bay”, a 10-day schedule of events to open The Bay to the public. The Bay, of course, being the city’s newest signature public park, part of an community, city, and park conservatory initiative to rebuild 53 acres of city-owned shoreline into an inclusive, multi-functional space for all to enjoy. “The Bay represents a world class park on Sarasota Bay, offering a gathering place that will bring our community together and provide one park for all,” says AG Lafley, founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy.
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL

Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Manatee County Agriculture Takes Big Hit From Hurricane Ian

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida at the worst possible time for many in the agricultural community, cutting a path through Florida’s citrus belt and hitting tomato fields just before the start of seasonal harvests. Ian impacted 375,300 acres of citrus groves —...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas

TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known fruit farm may be looking to sell

After a couple of years of struggle, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton may start to look a little different in 2024. A press release sent Thursday afternoon credits a number of struggles the farm has been facing over the past few years. “We have dealt with so much,” says Dean...
BRADENTON, FL
Family Handyman

How To Get Blueprints of Your House

When I bought a 1958 mid-century modern home in Sarasota, Florida from its second owner, it came with a bonus — the original architectural plans. That’s how I discovered the home’s historical significance. Turned out it was designed by Tim Seibert, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Orchestra Presents Acclaimed Guest Artists in November Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss. Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique: Sarasota Orchestra’s first Masterworks program of...
SARASOTA, FL

