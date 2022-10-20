Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Related
Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky names Gina Douthat as new general manager
The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced the selection of Gina Douthat as the organization’s new general manager. Douthat, who assumes the new role immediately, has held various positions with TANK since 1997, most recently as Deputy General Manager and Director of Communications and Development. During her...
Gov. Beshear announces state’s Medicaid program will expand to cover dental, vision, hearing services
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The goal here,” he said...
At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading
Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati VA Medical Center gets a visit from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald M. Remy stopped at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Friday to meet with patients and staff to discuss ways to improve care at the facility. Remy was nominated by President Biden and sworn into his position in July of last year. During this...
WLWT 5
'New Beginnings' hold collections across Cincinnati for Domestics Violence Awareness Month
While October brings in cooler fall weather, it also signals the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The "New Beginnings" program, with the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, Montgomery Woman's Club and other volunteers, are holding household items collections at two locations on Saturday. Aeropointe Medical Building (Blue Ash) 4260...
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Election ’22: Candidates for local councils speak out; Aaron Gillum, Florence; Julie Smith-Morrow, Newport
This January, after reviewing the list of candidates who had filed to run, I made a commitment to our city, to be willing, able, and effective representing my neighbors on Florence City Council. Even with more than a decade of corporate leadership experience, as well as service to county, local...
Family Nurturing Center offering Bats ‘n’ Bourbon Raffle to raise funds for greater Cincinnati families
Children need help now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in additional family stressors and increased mental health concerns in children and adults. Reports of child abuse declined during COVID as access was lost to kids in schools, daycares, and after-school activities were restricted. Family Nurturing Center, which...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects on NKY region’s highways; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Chris Hensley, a foster mom, is new employment specialist at Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center
Chris Hensley has been practicing for this for years. The new Employment Specialist at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has worked in social services the past 20 years. “And from 2017 to 2021 I fostered nine children,” said the single-parent and native of Richmond, Ind. “This job is just...
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website aimed at increasing public health and protection
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the launch of a new website – FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov – where Kentuckians can easily report foodborne issues. Until now, when someone suspected foodborne illness, it was reported to district or local health departments via phone, then a decision was made as to whether further investigation was needed. The new website allows for quick and easy reporting by consumers. The website also allows state public health officials to get the necessary information more efficiently, and in return, allows for quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
City of Florence to hold prescription drug take back event as part of DEA Take Back Day October 29
The City of Florence will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Event in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) Take Back Day. The event offers a chance to safely dispose of unused prescription medications. During the event, only pills are accepted and no liquids, ointments or sharps will be allowed.
New City of Covington grant program to support ideas aimed at creating a ‘sense of place’
Do you have an idea about how to enhance the appearance of your community? Maybe something that will build a sense of place by way of public art or a public gathering space? Something that says, “this is the bold side of the river?”. If you do, don’t keep...
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0