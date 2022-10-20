Read full article on original website
allthingstreasurecoast.com
GO SING IT ON THE MOUNTAIN: A CANTATA FOR CHRISTMAS
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach will present a special worship service for Christmas entitled Go Sing it on the Mountain. Performances will take place during the 9am and 11am services in the church sanctuary at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. Admission is free to the community.
veronews.com
Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family
You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
Galley’s New Brunch Buffet
Enjoy Sunday Funday at the signature restaurant inside the Hilton West Palm Beach The post Galley’s New Brunch Buffet appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse
This West Palm Beach institution will host an exclusive pairing dinner October 27. The post Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
floridaweekly.com
Boat parade seeks entries
There are holiday parades and then there’s the boat parade. There’s nothing quite like it. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has announced the 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade and toy drive. Presented by the Compass real estate brokerage, the parade will benefit Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.
New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach
Owner Bob Gruber tells What Now Orlando “We’re going to have three full-sized, full-swing golf simulators as well as regular and upscale sports bar dining.” The post New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
orlandoweekly.com
This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market
A historic waterfront home with a backyard tiki oasis has just hit the market for $13.8 million. Known locally as the "Birthday Cake Castle," the home has stood along the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway in Lake Worth since 1925. It earned the nickname, now immortalized in dessert-themed stained glass on the property, after some long-ago owner purchased it as a gift to his wife in the 1950s.
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
bocamag.com
Boca Chick-fil-A Talks Fall Apart and Delray Discusses Future of OSS
Going into last week’s city council meeting, it appeared that all disagreements over a project featuring one of the chain’s popular restaurants had been resolved. The developer had struck a deal with the neighborhood association that represents Harbour East, the community just east of the 2600 North Federal Highway site. The HOA thus had withdrawn its appeal of the site plan approval by the planning and zoning board.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
veronews.com
Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
gotowncrier.com
American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition
With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
