Stuart, FL

allthingstreasurecoast.com

GO SING IT ON THE MOUNTAIN: A CANTATA FOR CHRISTMAS

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach will present a special worship service for Christmas entitled Go Sing it on the Mountain. Performances will take place during the 9am and 11am services in the church sanctuary at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. Admission is free to the community.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family

You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
VERO BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Boat parade seeks entries

There are holiday parades and then there’s the boat parade. There’s nothing quite like it. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has announced the 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade and toy drive. Presented by the Compass real estate brokerage, the parade will benefit Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

A historic waterfront home with a backyard tiki oasis has just hit the market for $13.8 million. Known locally as the "Birthday Cake Castle," the home has stood along the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway in Lake Worth since 1925. It earned the nickname, now immortalized in dessert-themed stained glass on the property, after some long-ago owner purchased it as a gift to his wife in the 1950s.
LAKE WORTH, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Chick-fil-A Talks Fall Apart and Delray Discusses Future of OSS

Going into last week’s city council meeting, it appeared that all disagreements over a project featuring one of the chain’s popular restaurants had been resolved. The developer had struck a deal with the neighborhood association that represents Harbour East, the community just east of the 2600 North Federal Highway site. The HOA thus had withdrawn its appeal of the site plan approval by the planning and zoning board.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
VERO BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition

With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

