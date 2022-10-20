ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Oct 22, 2022

"Concerns about change are ever present. One only needs to think back to the angst about plans for the Ringling Bridge, which is now an iconic part of the city's landscape." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
A Campus Returning to Normal

It’s been nearly a month now since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, a few miles per hour short of a Category 5. Although our area and surrounding counties were hit pretty hard, it is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that Sarasota did not experience a direct hit by this monster storm.
SARASOTA, FL
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue

The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
SARASOTA, FL
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL

Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
VENICE, FL
Sign company grapples with being understaffed and overworked post Ian

Key Takeaway: Hidayet Kutat is in juggle mode with his business, Gulf Coast Signs of Sarasota The list includes normal work operations, sign requests that blew in from Hurricane Ian, being understaffed and giving his employees breaks. Core Challenge: Balancing new work with ongoing work while keeping his safety record...
SARASOTA, FL
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas

TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
TAMPA, FL
Well-known fruit farm may be looking to sell

After a couple of years of struggle, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton may start to look a little different in 2024. A press release sent Thursday afternoon credits a number of struggles the farm has been facing over the past few years. “We have dealt with so much,” says Dean...
BRADENTON, FL
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20

Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
SARASOTA, FL
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE

