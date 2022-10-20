Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 22, 2022
"Concerns about change are ever present. One only needs to think back to the angst about plans for the Ringling Bridge, which is now an iconic part of the city's landscape." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on...
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
srqmagazine.com
A Campus Returning to Normal
It’s been nearly a month now since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, a few miles per hour short of a Category 5. Although our area and surrounding counties were hit pretty hard, it is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that Sarasota did not experience a direct hit by this monster storm.
srqmagazine.com
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue
The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
Mysuncoast.com
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
businessobserverfl.com
Sign company grapples with being understaffed and overworked post Ian
Key Takeaway: Hidayet Kutat is in juggle mode with his business, Gulf Coast Signs of Sarasota The list includes normal work operations, sign requests that blew in from Hurricane Ian, being understaffed and giving his employees breaks. Core Challenge: Balancing new work with ongoing work while keeping his safety record...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
10NEWS
Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas
TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known fruit farm may be looking to sell
After a couple of years of struggle, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton may start to look a little different in 2024. A press release sent Thursday afternoon credits a number of struggles the farm has been facing over the past few years. “We have dealt with so much,” says Dean...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was Approaching. My House Was Shaking. I Didn’t Know What to Do.
This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach a trained mental health counselor. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day. I have been living in Englewood for a year and half now,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
Moms for Liberty Pays $21,000 to Company Owned by Founding Member’s Husband
Updated Moms for Liberty, one of the fastest-growing and most recognized conservative parent advocacy groups in the nation, paid $21,357 to a company owned by the husband of one of its founding members, campaign finance records show. The group doled out the money to Microtargeted Media, founded by Christian Ziegler, a current Sarasota County commissioner […]
Red tide detected at several Sarasota County beaches
Sarasota health officials warned the public Wednesday of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
