Michael Thomas: Tired of government 'destroying its citizens'

The central theme of my campaign for State Representative, 1st Legislative District, is twofold:

government policies shouldn't destroy innocent constituents;

and when they do, elected officials should give a damn, raise hell, and fix it.

In 2020, we all sacrificed deeply under capricious government orders purportedly intended to reduce the spread of COVID. We lost jobs, businesses, homes, family members, sobriety, childhood development and IQ, all in the name of "public health." A non-peer-reviewed working paper published by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health and the Study of Business Enterprise found that all the destruction from these orders reduced COVID deaths by all of 0.2%. Through all of our governor's capricious orders, where was our legislature? They whined, pointed fingers and fundraised, but do you think legislative oversight was as vigorous as it needed to be? Me neither.

From the overdoses and teen suicides to the antibody rationing, I'm tired of our government destroying its citizens. I'm tired of two parties so consumed by "owning" and opposing each other that they can't do the hard work of making government work — from proactive oversight to finding common ground.

What common ground might a motivated legislature find, you ask? Well, let's take a look at insulin affordability. In Washington, D.C., the FDA refuses to approve competition for insulin, creating a three-company cartel that controls the U.S. market, in my opinion. This cartel has driven prices up from $35 to $700 a vial. Democrats blame "capitalism" and endorse price controls while Republicans blather about a (nonexistent) "free market." Meanwhile, vulnerable people are suffering under this cartelized medicine. This video discusses my policy proposal.

If Uncle Sam won’t approve competition, then Uncle Penn should. Let's introduce the market competition that will drive those prices down. Do you remember the Daraprim ("Pharma Bro") pricing scandal? How about EpiPen? Both of these products' patents are long-expired, and it is only FDA pressure that protects their effective monopolies. Our Commonwealth should stand up to this FDA abuse by creating a path to approve and distribute off-patent medications using the system that's proven to work so well for cannabis pharmaceuticals.

What are other ways to force oversight? Is anybody a little concerned that our national government has spent decades sleepwalking us into ill-conceived overseas wars? It relies on extended deployments of state National Guard units. Our young men and women of Erie County sign up to protect their home state in a crisis: riots, flood, the 2017 blizzard, etc., but wind up spending years of their lives in OVERSEAS conflict. Passing Defend the Guard legislation at the state level would prevent activating the PA National Guard in any overseas conflict without a formal declaration of war by the U.S. Congress. Put simply, without abusing the National Guard, the USA could not have stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years. The USA could not have realistically invaded and occupied Iraq. Congress would be forced to either openly debate and declare war in such instances or pursue a foreign policy that doesn't conflate American interests with Raytheon dividends.

Promoting liberty means fighting to defend Pennsylvanians from self-serving abuses by the governments in Washington and Harrisburg. True liberty means fighting for this for every walk of life.

Neither Republican, nor Democrat, Michael G. Thomas is a Libertarian. Mr. Thomas worked for the Department of Homeland Security before earning degrees in Intelligence Studies & Organizational Leadership from Mercyhurst University. He has also protected critical energy infrastructure as a private sector intelligence analyst. He is deeply concerned that the dysfunction by both parties in Washington and Harrisburg is destroying innocent Americans. Mr. Thomas can be found at MGT4PA.com. His socials are @MGT4PA.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Michael Thomas: Tired of government 'destroying its citizens'