4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue
The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
srqmagazine.com
A Campus Returning to Normal
It’s been nearly a month now since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, a few miles per hour short of a Category 5. Although our area and surrounding counties were hit pretty hard, it is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that Sarasota did not experience a direct hit by this monster storm.
srqmagazine.com
Multicultural Day at The Bay
Something special has been stirring up in Sarasota since last Friday, the 14th of October. It has been a sign of new beginnings, a taste of what’s to come, and an opening ceremony like no other. Last Friday kicked off “10 Days at the Bay”, a 10-day schedule of events to open The Bay to the public. The Bay, of course, being the city’s newest signature public park, part of an community, city, and park conservatory initiative to rebuild 53 acres of city-owned shoreline into an inclusive, multi-functional space for all to enjoy. “The Bay represents a world class park on Sarasota Bay, offering a gathering place that will bring our community together and provide one park for all,” says AG Lafley, founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy.
srqmagazine.com
Impact100 SRQ Announces 2022 Grant Finalists
At their 2022 “Meet the Finalists” media event today, Impact100 SRQ announced the ten nonprofit agency finalists for its 2022 giving year that have a chance to receive $110,500 in funding for a high-impact initiative. Impact100 SRQ’s 663 voting members for the 2022 giving year will convene on November 6th, 2022, at their “Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony” at New College of Florida, where each of the finalists will present their initiative to all attendees. Immediately following the presentation, members will each vote for their choice of which six of the ten grant finalists they believe should be awarded funding. The six 2022 grant recipients each receiving $110,500 in funding for their project will be announced live at this event. To learn more about each grant finalist and their initiative, visit our website or read the executive summaries here: https://impact100srq.org/meet_the_finalists_2022.php Nonprofit organizations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties seeking investment in innovative projects that make a high impact in the"¯community are invited to apply for an Impact100 SRQ grant. Grant application information will be announced at the Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony.
plantcityobserver.com
Pig Jam returning to Plant City
The major BBQ competition is set to bring the heat back to PC next month. The 2022 Plant City Pig Jam State BBQ Championship, presented by Citizen’s Bank & Trust, has over 50 competition BBQ teams coming to Plant City from more than a dozen different states to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition on Nov. 18 and 19.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Orchestra Presents Acclaimed Guest Artists in November Concerts
Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss. Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique: Sarasota Orchestra’s first Masterworks program of...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Mysuncoast.com
After building damaged by Ian, Venice Theatre announces new dates for ‘Kinky Boots’
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the roof was torn off the main building of Venice Theatre, the community gathered to help clear up the mess. Organizers are also working on how to complete the rest of the season of shows. The cast of the show “Kinky Boots” was already in...
Two Great Shows Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota
Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs Return to Fogartyville. Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience!
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there often on holidays, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
srqmagazine.com
SMH Honors Physicians, Installs New Medical Staff Leader
The medical staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Sarasota campus honored two physicians for outstanding service and installed its new slate of physician leaders for 2022-2023. Herbert Silverstein, MD, was awarded 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, MD, was named 2022 Physician of the Year. Selected by a committee of physician leaders from the Sarasota campus, Drs. Silverstein and Wiese-Rometsch were recognized at its annual medical staff meeting Oct. 18.In addition to the physician awards, the SMH-Sarasota Medical Staff also appointed the 2022-2023 officers for its Medical Executive Committee: Jonathan Hoffberger, DO, was named Chief of Staff, serving as the top representative of SMH-Sarasota campus’ 1,800-plus medical staff members and advanced practice providers; Dr. Hoffberger succeeds Richard Lichtenstein, MD, whose one-year term as Chief of Staff ends this month. Sarah Temple, MD, was appointed Chief of Staff-elect.
luxury-houses.net
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
Lakeland dismantles Clearwater football to the delight of packed homecoming crowd
LAKELAND, Fla. – It wasn’t supposed to be that easy. Lakeland – ranked No. 7 in the SBLive Florida Football Power 25 rankings – dismantled No. 21 Clearwater Academy International 44-6 in front of a packed homecoming house at historic Bryant Stadium on Friday. “They were (circled) on my calendar ...
