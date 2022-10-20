Read full article on original website
Judge to weigh in on gag order for case against suspected Stockton serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge is expected to weigh in Monday on a motion filed for a "protective order against publicity" in the case against Wesley Brownlee, the suspected Stockton serial killer. Legal experts tell ABC10 that the protective order, also known as a gag order, would hinder the...
Over 270 firearms received in Sacramento Police’s second gun buyback of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In its second gun buyback event of the year, the Sacramento Police Department said it collected 275 guns on Saturday. Community members exchanged their unwanted firearms for $50 gift cards per gun, culminating in over $12,000 in gift cards given out during the four-hour event. Police said the process was anonymous, […]
Homicide count in Sacramento matches last year's numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As gunfire rang out following a disturbance at Sacramento's Grant Union High School during a football game leaving a man dead Friday night, the city hit a grim milestone. The deadly shooting, feet away from crowds of families and high school football game attendees, marked the...
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
richmondstandard.com
DA declines to file charges related to in-custody death in Richmond
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against Richmond police officers in connection with the in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez on March 17, 2020. The DA’s Office investigated the incident and developed the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report, which is protocal when police...
Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with missing teen case
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sacramento City Unified School District employee in connection with a missing Rancho Cordova teenager, Thursday. Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in relation to a missing persons report filed June 9, 2020 for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez. Olivares...
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
crimevoice.com
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Fatal Rock Throwing Incident that Killed Antioch Woman
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in multiple...
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
sfstandard.com
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
KCRA.com
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.
Sacramento Observer
Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid
The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13. Police responded to reports of […]
San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
