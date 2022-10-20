ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

ABC10

Homicide count in Sacramento matches last year's numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As gunfire rang out following a disturbance at Sacramento's Grant Union High School during a football game leaving a man dead Friday night, the city hit a grim milestone. The deadly shooting, feet away from crowds of families and high school football game attendees, marked the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
richmondstandard.com

DA declines to file charges related to in-custody death in Richmond

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against Richmond police officers in connection with the in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez on March 17, 2020. The DA’s Office investigated the incident and developed the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report, which is protocal when police...
RICHMOND, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital

SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
FOX40

These serial killers all have ties to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death

A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies. 
ANTIOCH, CA
Sacramento Observer

Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid

The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.  Police responded to reports of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA

