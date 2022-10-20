At their 2022 “Meet the Finalists” media event today, Impact100 SRQ announced the ten nonprofit agency finalists for its 2022 giving year that have a chance to receive $110,500 in funding for a high-impact initiative. Impact100 SRQ’s 663 voting members for the 2022 giving year will convene on November 6th, 2022, at their “Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony” at New College of Florida, where each of the finalists will present their initiative to all attendees. Immediately following the presentation, members will each vote for their choice of which six of the ten grant finalists they believe should be awarded funding. The six 2022 grant recipients each receiving $110,500 in funding for their project will be announced live at this event. To learn more about each grant finalist and their initiative, visit our website or read the executive summaries here: https://impact100srq.org/meet_the_finalists_2022.php Nonprofit organizations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties seeking investment in innovative projects that make a high impact in the"¯community are invited to apply for an Impact100 SRQ grant. Grant application information will be announced at the Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO