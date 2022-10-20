Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Orchestra Presents Acclaimed Guest Artists in November Concerts
Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss. Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique: Sarasota Orchestra’s first Masterworks program of...
srqmagazine.com
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue
The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
srqmagazine.com
A Campus Returning to Normal
It’s been nearly a month now since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, a few miles per hour short of a Category 5. Although our area and surrounding counties were hit pretty hard, it is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that Sarasota did not experience a direct hit by this monster storm.
SRQ DAILY Oct 22, 2022
SRQ DAILY Oct 22, 2022
"Concerns about change are ever present. One only needs to think back to the angst about plans for the Ringling Bridge, which is now an iconic part of the city's landscape." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on...
srqmagazine.com
Impact100 SRQ Announces 2022 Grant Finalists
At their 2022 “Meet the Finalists” media event today, Impact100 SRQ announced the ten nonprofit agency finalists for its 2022 giving year that have a chance to receive $110,500 in funding for a high-impact initiative. Impact100 SRQ’s 663 voting members for the 2022 giving year will convene on November 6th, 2022, at their “Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony” at New College of Florida, where each of the finalists will present their initiative to all attendees. Immediately following the presentation, members will each vote for their choice of which six of the ten grant finalists they believe should be awarded funding. The six 2022 grant recipients each receiving $110,500 in funding for their project will be announced live at this event. To learn more about each grant finalist and their initiative, visit our website or read the executive summaries here: https://impact100srq.org/meet_the_finalists_2022.php Nonprofit organizations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties seeking investment in innovative projects that make a high impact in the"¯community are invited to apply for an Impact100 SRQ grant. Grant application information will be announced at the Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony.
srqmagazine.com
SMH Honors Physicians, Installs New Medical Staff Leader
The medical staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Sarasota campus honored two physicians for outstanding service and installed its new slate of physician leaders for 2022-2023. Herbert Silverstein, MD, was awarded 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, MD, was named 2022 Physician of the Year. Selected by a committee of physician leaders from the Sarasota campus, Drs. Silverstein and Wiese-Rometsch were recognized at its annual medical staff meeting Oct. 18.In addition to the physician awards, the SMH-Sarasota Medical Staff also appointed the 2022-2023 officers for its Medical Executive Committee: Jonathan Hoffberger, DO, was named Chief of Staff, serving as the top representative of SMH-Sarasota campus’ 1,800-plus medical staff members and advanced practice providers; Dr. Hoffberger succeeds Richard Lichtenstein, MD, whose one-year term as Chief of Staff ends this month. Sarah Temple, MD, was appointed Chief of Staff-elect.
srqmagazine.com
I'm The Candidate For Choice
"Do you believe rape victims should have access to abortion services?. My opponent, State Rep. Fiona McFarland, voted against an amendment in Florida's new abortion law that would have created exceptions for victims of rape and incest. She voted for no exceptions for rape victims. Period. I am a high...
