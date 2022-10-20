Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound....
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old was sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing gasoline-filled destructive devices commonly called Molotov cocktails. Melchizedek Robin Hayes admitted in a plea agreement that in May 2021 he had three Molotov cocktails in his home when police responded to a call for emergency services and found them.
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
KCRG.com
Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
KCJJ
Former UNI running back arrested after fight at IC nightclub
A former University of Northern Iowa football player has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on a downtown Iowa City dance floor. Iowa City Police were called to a reported assault with injuries just before 12:30 Sunday morning at Brothers on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say 28-year-old Tyvis Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona became involved in a physical altercation with another man on the Brothers dance floor, striking the man in the face. Police allege Smith then punched a woman between the eyes as she was trying to break up the altercation.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with arson after burning down his residence with animals inside
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after allegedly setting fire to a residence he lived in, burning it down and killing over a dozen animals inside. The Gazette reports that 47-year-old Jonathan Ramey is accused of intentionally setting fire to the 11th Street Northwest residence on October 1st. The criminal complaint indicates police and fire officials found about seven different areas within the house that started the blaze. Two smoke alarms were removed from inside the house and Ramey sent several text messages to the homeowner indicating he intended to set the fire and leave the animals inside.
wcsjnews.com
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
kwayradio.com
More Details from Sunday Stabbing
More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
kwayradio.com
Stabbed Man Arrested for Assault
A Waterloo man who was stabbed on Friday night has now been arrested for Domestic Assault, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old John Smith IV was allegedly assaulting a woman in a bedroom around 11:45 Friday night when the son heard the commotion, kicked the door open, and stabbed Smith. Smith was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. The son was not charged. Smith, however, was charged with second offense Domestic Assault. He was also on unsupervised probation for punching another woman in May.
KCJJ
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
1650thefan.com
Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison
A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
KCRG.com
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night
A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
KCRG.com
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind canceled: Channing ‘CJ’ Adams
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have canceled an Operation Quickfind. Channing Adams, 15, who also goes by CJ, was located on Wednesday evening.
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Comments / 0