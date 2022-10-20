ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘This was our role model’: Community mourns fatal shooting of Central District business owner

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JutSB_0ifqWlQ900

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting in Seattle’s Central District on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

911 callers reported seeing a man who had been shot and a possible gunman fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified to be prominent Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds and began providing first aid to him until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the scene.

Pickett was transported in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. Pickett leaves behind a mom, three sisters, wife, three kids and friends and family in the community.

“This was like our role model, he influenced us, like all of us looked up to him. We were all in one home and there’s no us without him,” Daajeray Morris, his sister, said.

Homicide detectives have yet to determine what led up to the shooting, but they are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, according to Detective Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” De’Auz’Janae Pickett, another sister, said.

At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, detectives arrested a suspect, with the assistance of the Seattle Police Department and King County SWAT teams.

Detectives believe the suspect could be linked to another homicide and multiple-shootings around the area.

The family said they plan to continue his legacy and continue to run his business, the PostMan, in the Central District.

“Every vision my brother spoke to us about seeing, we seen it, it was no hesitation just green light. Everything he wanted it was coming for him or he already had it,” his sisters said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement Thursday mourning Pickett’s passing:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community. D’Vonne was known for his kindness, determination, and passion for uplifting the Seattle community and making a positive impact in the Central District with his business, The Postman, which honored the legacy of his late grandfather. Along with his family-run business, he was also a youth sports coach, giving his time and talent to mentoring our young people and shaping the next generation of leaders in this city. The profound impact he had on the Central District and Seattle will not be forgotten. I am praying for his wife KeAnna, his children, and everyone in the community who had the privilege of knowing him.

“We know gun violence affects our communities every day in different forms, and disproportionately impacts communities of color and young Black men. We cannot allow a senseless tragedy like this to be the norm in our city. I will continue to take meaningful, urgent action to comprehensively address public safety in Seattle, tackle gun violence like the public health crisis we know it is, and build a safe city for all.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Man On Shooting Spree Creates Tragedies, Claims Life Of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings. shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District. A relative of Lefall called 911 to report that the suspect appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.”
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Robbery Suspect Crashes Car in Downtown Olympia

A man wanted for first-degree robbery in Lakewood ended his Monday night run from police in downtown Olympia, according to local law enforcement. Both Lacey and Olympia police assisted Lakewood police in their pursuit of the suspect. Some time Monday evening a robbery was committed in Lakewood, which prompted the...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’

An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
138K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy