ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flinton, PA

Flinton, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Flinton.

The Curwensville Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Glendale High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Curwensville Area High School
Glendale High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Curwensville Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Glendale High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Curwensville Area High School
Glendale High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Curwensville Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Glendale High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Curwensville Area High School
Glendale High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field

It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Congratulations to Shields Insurance Agency on winning the 2022 Business of the Year award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Mifflin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate veteran made a very special birthday on Thursday, and she’s pretty special in her own right. Ada Kuhn of Lewistown, Mifflin County received birthday wishes from county commissioners who declared Thursday as Ada Khun day. Kuhn is 103 years young, born on Oct. 20, 1919. She enlisted in the […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured After Car Crashes into House in Jefferson County

MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was rushed to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Wednesday. Around 7:48 a.m. on October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2007 Subaru...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy