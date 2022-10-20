Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Manhattan College receives $15 million for STEM from Kakos family
Manhattan College has announced a $15 million gift from alumnus Michael Kakos (’58) and his wife, Aimee, to expand scholarship and grant opportunities at the college’s School of Science. The gift—which will be distributed over several years—will fund programs in support of needs-based scholarships for students pursuing undergraduate...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Columbia Law receives $17.5 million gift from alumna Alia Tutor
Columbia Law School (CLS) has announced that it received a $17.5 million commitment from alumna Alia Tutor. The largest single commitment in the school’s history will help fund the reimagining of the law library, which will create space for individual and group study, incorporate state-of-the-art technology, and increase capacity for students by up to 70 percent. Tutor graduated from Columbia Law in 2000, following her grandfather Sidney (1926) and great-grandfather Moses (1897). She is also president of the Alia Tutor Family Foundation.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Kresge Foundation announces $7 million in solar energy investments
The Kresge Foundation has announced $7 million in grants and social investments to support entities that co-develop solar projects in underserved areas across the United States. The investments are intended to accelerate a just energy transition by providing capital and other supports to co-developer organizations with strong community partnerships, an...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rotary, Gates renew partnership to raise $450 million to end polio
Rotary International has announced a renewed commitment with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to jointly raise up to $450 million in support of global efforts to eradicate polio. As part of the commitment—the second three-year extension of the partnership established more than a decade ago—Rotary will work to raise...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
GivingTuesday receives $10 million from Gates Foundation
GivingTuesday has announced a $10 million commitment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest single grant in the organization’s 10-year history. The grant will enable GivingTuesday to scale existing programs and launch new initiatives aimed at advancing “a culture of radical generosity” around the globe. The organization will work to increase giving worldwide, launch GivingTuesday movements in dozens of new countries as well as thousands of additional campaigns and coalitions, and inspire the next generation of generosity champions and givers. GivingTuesday currently has national movements in more than 85 countries, including the Philippines, Nigeria, France, and Brazil. The Gates Foundation is GivingTuesday’s largest and one of its most longstanding financial supporters.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in 2019, study finds
U.S. nonprofits working to advance women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in philanthropic support in 2019, remaining relatively unchanged from 2018, a report from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute (WPI) at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy finds. Based on data from 48,395 charitable organizations dedicated to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Ballmer Group announces $271 million in climate change commitments
Ballmer Group has announced an expansion of its grantmaking focus to include efforts to address climate change, starting with seven grants totaling $271 million. The philanthropy co-founded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife, and Connie, traditionally has focused on advancing economic mobility for children and families but is expanding its work, given the implications of climate change for children and families. The Ballmers’ son Sam, whose passion and commitment that has led Ballmer Group to expand into this new area, has joined the organization as its climate lead.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Vilcek Foundation announces 2023 prize winners
The Vilcek Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2023 Vilcek Foundation Prizes. The prizes recognize and celebrate immigrant contributions to intellectual and cultural life in the United States. In 2023, a total of nine prizes totaling $600,000—three Vilcek Prizes and six Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise—were awarded in two categories: biomedical science and music. The Vilcek Prizes recognize immigrant professionals whose career achievements represent a legacy of major accomplishment in their field with an unrestricted cash award of $100,000.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants
The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
Comments / 0