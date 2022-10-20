Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Table of Contents. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage...
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s Twin Daughters Are Gorgeous! See Photos of Aquinnah and Schuyler
Fatherhood has been blissful for Michael J. Fox! The Back to the Future actor is a dad to four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, whom he shares with his wife, Tracy Pollan. His two eldest daughters are twins, bringing the couple double the blessings when they welcomed them in 1995.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston‘s home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than roaming...
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father,...
Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Ageless Figure While Stepping Out In Trendy Body-Sculpting Leggings
Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo are fans of the less is more approach to workoutwear, but Jennifer Garner has also proven that you can still show off your incredible figure in less revealing pieces too! And the tight and super-flattering Spanx body-sculpting leggings that she wore when she was running some errands in Los Angeles last month are a great example!
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids
The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
People
