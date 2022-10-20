Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure. The Florida Board of Education put the punishment in place this week, along with a series of other rules regarding controversial new education laws.
Department of Health to Increase Spending in 18 Florida Counties
The Florida Department of Health has requested increased public health spending by tens of millions of dollars for information technology needs and school-based health programs.
fox35orlando.com
Districts miss deadline on Florida teacher pay plans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required to...
Florida Board of Education passes new rule on bathroom and locker room usage in state schools
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday morning on a parental notification rule regarding bathroom policies and proceedings in local school districts. STORY: JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station. Tom Grady, the chair of the Board, said the rule...
Ron DeSantis Wants a Special Session of the Legislature Focused on Property Insurance
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to meet in a special session in December to “address property tax obligations and provide needed economic relief for Southwest Florida residents.”. The governor’s office noted that DeSantis was working with the legislative leadership on the matter. The special...
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by
Making girl athletes in Florida disclose menstrual details requires parity questions for boys
As you are well aware, the idea of parity has always been paramount in the opportunities for boys and girls to participate in sports. Since the signing of Title IX into federal law 50 years ago, it has been enshrined that male and female athletes should be treated equitably and free from dscrimination on the basis of sex.
DeSantis announces special legislative session to fix Florida’s insurance industry
The governor also said the Legislature will provide property tax rebates to areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead and destroyed some coastal communities.
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule
If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
click orlando
Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to extend deadlines
Governor DeSantis signed an executive order to extend deadlines for payments to property taxes on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
WESH
FEMA representative shares reasons why applications could be denied
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 700,000 Floridians have applied for assistance since Hurricane Ian. They say $332 million have been approved so far, but some who have applied have been denied. FEMA spokesperson, Jann Tracey, told WESH 2 that the very first...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get $2M in disaster aid, governor says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida voter fraud arrests: Confusion over felon voter rights law
You may have seen the now-viral video going around this week. It shows several people being arrested in Tampa, accused of voter fraud. Those arrested were convicted felons who apparently thought they were allowed to vote when they cast their ballots.
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
Florida governor debate on October 24, here’s how to watch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24. The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT). According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening […]
