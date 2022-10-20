ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
fox35orlando.com

Districts miss deadline on Florida teacher pay plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required to...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule

If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FEMA representative shares reasons why applications could be denied

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 700,000 Floridians have applied for assistance since Hurricane Ian. They say $332 million have been approved so far, but some who have applied have been denied. FEMA spokesperson, Jann Tracey, told WESH 2 that the very first...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Climate change consensus endures in Florida

Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Florida governor debate on October 24, here’s how to watch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24. The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT). According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening […]
FLORIDA STATE

