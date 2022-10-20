ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card

ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Helping people with dementia is goal of toy giveaway project

Lifelike baby dolls and cuddly pets may not sound like ideal gifts for people with dementia, but a campaign is underway in DeKalb County to fund distributing such toys to individuals with the memory-robbing disease. The Toys for Alzheimer’s project kicked off its fundraising campaign this summer with the tagline...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
WSB Radio

Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A

Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million

Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
DECATUR, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA

