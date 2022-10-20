Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Highland Row Antiques Closing Citing ‘Nearly 450 Per Cent’ Rent Increase
Retailer is set to shutter permanently December 18, 2022, after nearly two decades in business. The post Highland Row Antiques Closing Citing ‘Nearly 450 Per Cent’ Rent Increase appeared first on What Now Atlanta: The Best Source for Atlanta News.
Workers at Amazon facility in East Point file labor complaints
A labor activist group has filed an NLRB complaint against Amazon regarding an East Point warehouse.
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
Metro Atlanta police department launch new program for vulnerable citizens
LILBURN,Ga. — One Gwinnett County police department is making sure its most vulnerable citizens can get help in the event of an emergency. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Lilburn Police Department announced its new “Vulnerable Citizens Registry” program. The new initiative...
Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card
ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
wabe.org
Tenants living with mental illness are being forced out of a Southwest Atlanta complex, nonprofit says
Twenty-one tenants living with mental illness face eviction after new management took over their southwest Atlanta complex. The residents got their housing at the Adams House apartment complex through the nonprofit organization 3Keys Inc. The nonprofit helps provide housing to people dealing with homelessness and mental illness. 3Keys once had...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Helping people with dementia is goal of toy giveaway project
Lifelike baby dolls and cuddly pets may not sound like ideal gifts for people with dementia, but a campaign is underway in DeKalb County to fund distributing such toys to individuals with the memory-robbing disease. The Toys for Alzheimer’s project kicked off its fundraising campaign this summer with the tagline...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A
Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
Atlanta business owners hopeful bridge reopening will reinvigorate economy
ATLANTA — A busy cut-through lined with businesses should reopen soon. Cheshire Bridge has been closed for more than a year. It is near I-85 and Lenox Road. The bridge was shut down after a fire a year ago, and it has been a headache ever since. Now, the...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million
Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
Neighbors fed up with ‘landfill’ property; code enforcement says they’ve been out to it 20 times
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It used to be a beauty salon but now the property the salon once sat on looks like a landfill. DeKalb County Code Enforcement has been citing the property owner for the last three years, but nothing has changed. Willy Mitchell runs a title business...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Comments / 1