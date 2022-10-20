Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids? Downtown Montclair will be turned into a festive holiday town this holiday season and we want to celebrate with you! Live music, characters like the grinch, elves, Santa, and Elsa will be there too. Macaroni KID will be at Wellmont Square adding a bit of sparkle this holiday season with Fairy Hair!

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO