A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them
Jacob Patrick Chrones and his wife, Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, have both been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence A Texas couple was killed last month — and authorities now say that the woman's son and his wife are responsible for their deaths. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16 after he failed to show up to work. As police began their investigation, they learned that his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing. According to CBS-19, authorities determined that their absence and lack...
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody. Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month. The toddler was airlifted to hospital in...
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail
An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
He Killed His Pregnant Cousin and Two Others at Family Barbecue After an Argument, Authorities Allege
A 49-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing three family members at a summer barbecue earlier this year. One of the victims was six months pregnant. Juan Manuel Mireles was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a slew of felonies, including three counts...
Inmate's Sister Shares Horrific Photos of His 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison and Begs for Help
The sister of an Alabama inmate has shared disturbing photos of her brother, which are the result she says of the prison failing to provide him appropriate treatment behind bars. In a Facebook post that has been shared 16,000 times, Kassie Vaughan posted photos of her brother, Kastellio Vaughan. In...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
