ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them

Jacob Patrick Chrones and his wife, Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, have both been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence A Texas couple was killed last month — and authorities now say that the woman's son and his wife are responsible for their deaths. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16 after he failed to show up to work. As police began their investigation, they learned that his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing. According to CBS-19, authorities determined that their absence and lack...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Law & Crime

Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect

Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
People

People

343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy