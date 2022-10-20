Latest Anime News: TikTok fools ‘Chainsaw Man’ fans, ‘Weekly Shonen Jump’ sales have risen, and reports suggest ‘Bayonetta’ voice actress was offered a lot more than alleged

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
wegotthiscovered.com
How much do video game voice actors get paid?
Not many salaries are reported for video game voice actors and for good reason. They’re paltry compared to what actors make in other mediums. Sure, some voiceover artists can negotiate hefty contracts, but union scale is inadequate. Here’s what video game voice actors get paid, and how they’re fighting for equity.
wegotthiscovered.com
An implausible remake hatches a convoluted scheme to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies
By design, action thrillers aren’t exactly beholden to such trivialities as logic, common sense, and a story that seamlessly connects a set of increasingly far-fetched set of dots, but The Next Three Days would have arguably turned out a great deal better had it not opted to play everything with such a solemnly straight face.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen
With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Phase Four king Benedict Wong was just as wholesome on set of ‘She-Hulk’ as you would expect
Benedict Wong is a delight on and off-screen, according to one sweet story from She-Hulk on-set double Malia Arrayah. Arrayah was the on-set reference for She-Hulk‘s CGI design and got to spend some time with Wong during the filming of their shared scenes. The actress and stunt performer told Screen Rant one of her favorite scenes to shoot was the one where the two characters were trying to fight off demons together in episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Black Queen emerges in the finale stills as fans reimagine Westeros in Google Maps
The House of the Dragon finale is just around the corner and the tensions in the Seven Kingdoms have reached an all-time high. As the Greens secure their position of power in King’s Landing, Rhaenys flies towards Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra of their treachery. These latest promo stills from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ producer ‘frustrated’ by the leak the movie’s star and studio already spoiled for everyone
At some point, Dwayne Johnson decided to shrug his shoulders, mutter “f*ck it” under his breath, and decide to effectively confirm the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Sure, there had been rumors making the rounds on social media ever since...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Dark Knight’ screening canceled in Hong Kong after the government raises violence concerns
As one of the finest comic book adaptations of all-time, one of the 21st Century’s greatest blockbusters regardless of genre, and perhaps one of the single best motion pictures to come along since the turn of the millennium depending on who you ask, audiences are never going to get tired of Christopher Nolan’s seminal The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star addresses how the finale’s big twist will influence their performance
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one, episode eight, “Alloyed.”. Charlie Vickers has shared how the big reveal in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale will contribute to his performance in season two. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Otome games of all time
Otome games are immersive visual novels where the player becomes the main character and has to make decisions that can affect how the story progresses and consequently ends. Over the years, these games have garnered popularity for their beautiful aesthetics, creative worldbuilding, and alluring ability that allows players an escape from their everyday lives. They were primarily targeted to women and young girls, as Otome means “daughter” or “maiden” in Japanese, but a growing fan base has boosted its success across all gender and age demographics.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed war epic that flew too far under the radar takes to the battlefield to drum up fresh support
Under most circumstances, you’d imagine any movie that secured a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and topped Netflix’s global viewership charts would be held in the highest of esteem, but it already feels as though The Forgotten Battle has been living up to its title by fading from relevance in short order.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: We now know what happened to ‘She-Hulk’s lost episode as the MCU maybe finds its first X-Men member
And here we are, True Believers, having reached both the end of another week and the start of our latest Marvel news roundup. Today, we find ourselves still unpacking some sensational nuggets of wisdom and intrigue about She-Hulk, not to mention the exciting possibility that one perfect candidate for Marvel’s relaunched team of X-Men might’ve been found. Elsewhere, Benedict Wong keeps on doing his thing and fans conspire to convert everyone into the MCU cult.
wegotthiscovered.com
We’ve got our first major clue as to who Wakanda’s new hero is in new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ TV spot
We’re around a month away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the meantime, we continue to rack our brains and debate on the identity of who will fill T’Challa’s, and Chadwick Boseman’s enormous shoes in the mantle of Black Panther. As it happens,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries
The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
Be wary of spoilers, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans: The ‘House’ finale has just leaked online!
The last House of the Dragon episode in season one was supposed to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET, but it seems that someone has leaked the finale on torrent networks, and now Twitter is slowly but surely turning into a spoiler-y cesspit. Game of Thrones leaks seem...
wegotthiscovered.com
Online outrage is on the rise as Netflix password-sharing crackdown looms
The writing has been on the wall for quite a while now, but as the specter of the end of password sharing finally manifests, many users are not so subtly letting the streaming service’s higher powers know that this action will not stand. And as Netflix tries to shore up its costs by forbidding users to share their wealth, many are wondering if the pushback will end up cutting off the network’s nose to spite its face.
Comments / 0