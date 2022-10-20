Read full article on original website
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
Percentages: FG .447, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Muscala 4-7, Bazley 2-4, Giddey 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Mann 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Dort 1-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bazley 3, Giddey, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 12 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5, Dort 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Bazley, Giddey, Mann). Steals:...
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
Percentages: FG .565, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-27, .593 (Love 5-6, Mitchell 4-6, LeVert 3-6, Osman 2-3, I.Mobley 1-1, Wade 1-2, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Lopez, Love). Turnovers: 17 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Okoro 3, Allen 2, LeVert...
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Boston 126, Orlando 120
BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
Percentages: FG .387, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (J.Green 4-7, Eason 3-4, Smith Jr. 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-4, Martin Jr. 2-5, Garuba 1-1, Hudgins 1-1, Mathews 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2, Sengun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eason 2, Smith Jr. 2, Sengun). Turnovers:...
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
Percentages: FG .389, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren 2, Hayes). Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 5, Livers 3, Cunningham 2, Stewart 2, Bey). Steals: 5...
Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars
Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Sunday's Time Schedule
Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers,...
LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9
The Tigers, Demon Deacons and Nittany Lions were the biggest risers in this week’s coaches poll.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose...
Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-3-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home...
Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9
Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
