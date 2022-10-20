Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Homestead exemptions, SPLOTs questions on several local ballots this November
ATLANTA - For many in Georgia, all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate and governor, but this election cycle voters have other choices to make when they cast their ballots. One of the measures that may appear on your ballot depending on where you live, is a homestead exemption for your home.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Neighbors fed up with ‘landfill’ property; code enforcement says they’ve been out to it 20 times
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It used to be a beauty salon but now the property the salon once sat on looks like a landfill. DeKalb County Code Enforcement has been citing the property owner for the last three years, but nothing has changed. Willy Mitchell runs a title business...
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
Six months in, DeKalb school board pleased with interim superintendent
Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley gave a progress report on issues from facility improvements to the new finance and human resources computer system.
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possibly fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
eastcobbnews.com
Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race
What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
WSMV
District attorney asks judge to revoke bond of former massage therapist after claims by Atlanta woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of...
Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign used false statements about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to raise m...
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
Highland Row Antiques Closing Citing ‘Nearly 450 Per Cent’ Rent Increase
Retailer is set to shutter permanently December 18, 2022, after nearly two decades in business. The post Highland Row Antiques Closing Citing ‘Nearly 450 Per Cent’ Rent Increase appeared first on What Now Atlanta: The Best Source for Atlanta News.
