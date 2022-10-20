ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
itechpost.com

Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally

Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. He has shaken up customs, buried traditions. Musk is unique and intends to remain so. He imposed his rules...
The Verge

Tesla is selling another at-home charger that works with other EVs

Tesla has launched a new J1772 wall charger that can be installed into homes and used with other brands of electric vehicles (via Electrek). The charger is capable of adding up to 44 miles of range per hour and features a 24-foot cable and can power-share to maximize electrical capacity, allowing you to charge multiple vehicles at once.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
MotorAuthority

Next Tesla cars, Porsche's Plaid killer: Today's Car News

Elon Musk has provided some details on the new platform being developed for Tesla's next-generation vehicles. According to the Tesla CEO, the platform will have half the costs of the platform in the Model 3 and Model Y, which could make Tesla's next vehicles more affordable than anything the company currently offers.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero

Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents

Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?

We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Wants to Fire 75 Percent of Twitter’s Workforce: Report

Elon Musk might just be jonesing to kill 5,500 birds with one stone. According to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post, the Tesla mogul is floating the idea of laying off 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, or roughly 5,500 of the total 7,500 employees, to potential investors. Despite a brief legal kerfuffle as Musk attempted to walk away from the $44 billion agreement he made to buy Twitter earlier this year, the deal is now moving ahead in good faith, sources told the Post. Musk is expected to close the deal by next Friday. According to documents obtained by the newspaper, which also interviewed a number of insiders close to the matter, Twitter’s current management had been planning to slash the company’s payroll down to around $800 million by the end of next year. That figure corresponds roughly to the departure of a quarter of staff headcount, according to the Post. In June—before he tried backing away from the deal—Musk said in a Q&A with Twitter employees that “anyone who is a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.”
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Infotainment Update Adds Video Games Back Into The Model 3

Teslas are known for poor build quality, but few customers complain about a lack of connectivity features. Still, for those who want more, the aftermarket is booming. People have figured out how to run Apple CarPlay in Teslas, and the company itself is still working on ways to integrate Steam into its models. Well, as soon as it figures out how to incorporate games without upsetting the NHTSA.
CNN

Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he’s selling them anyway

CNN — Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening’s earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla’s market value is $650 billion – down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
dallasexpress.com

Tesla’s German Operations May Shift to Texas Gigafactory

In a move that could benefit Texas, Tesla is reportedly halting certain activities at its production facility in Berlin and shifting them to the Gigafactory in Austin, according to a new report published in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. In recent months, it has been rumored that the EV manufacturer is...
