Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Elon Musk says Tesla will build 50,000 semis annually starting in 2024, making it a top truck company
Five years after it was announced, Tesla will be delivering its first electric Semi to Pepsi on Dec. 1. But it plans to be shipping a lot more than that soon. Elon Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the automaker is aiming to sell 50,000 of the tractors in 2024.
itechpost.com
Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally
Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown
You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. He has shaken up customs, buried traditions. Musk is unique and intends to remain so. He imposed his rules...
The Verge
Tesla is selling another at-home charger that works with other EVs
Tesla has launched a new J1772 wall charger that can be installed into homes and used with other brands of electric vehicles (via Electrek). The charger is capable of adding up to 44 miles of range per hour and features a 24-foot cable and can power-share to maximize electrical capacity, allowing you to charge multiple vehicles at once.
YouTuber Transforming Wrecked Tesla Model 3 into Homebrew Tesla Roadster
screengrab via YouTube | Cyber HooliganWhen you can't buy a Cybertruck or a Roadster from Tesla, why not make your own?
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
MotorAuthority
Next Tesla cars, Porsche's Plaid killer: Today's Car News
Elon Musk has provided some details on the new platform being developed for Tesla's next-generation vehicles. According to the Tesla CEO, the platform will have half the costs of the platform in the Model 3 and Model Y, which could make Tesla's next vehicles more affordable than anything the company currently offers.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents
Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
Elon Musk says Tesla could buy back up to $10 billion in shares next year
Elon Musk said Wednesday that Tesla could repurchase up to $10 billion of its shares this year. Some investors have called for a stock buyback as the EV maker's stock has been declining. Tesla stock fell 5% Thursday after it missed on earnings and warned it wouldn't meet delivery targets.
Elon Musk Says Teslas Won't Get Fully Self-Driving Approval In 2022
By now, everyone knows that any promise made by Elon Musk should be taken with a grain of salt. Then again, it can be argued that Musk's ability to keep his eye on the end goal regardless of the blatant obstacles in his way is the reason for Tesla's runaway success.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
Elon Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made because there weren't enough trains, carriers, and boats to transport them
Elon Musk said a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats affected Tesla's ability to deliver vehicles. Musk made the comments during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. He added that the company was working to "smooth out its deliveries." Elon Musk said a shortage of auto carriers, trains, and boats has...
Elon Musk Wants to Fire 75 Percent of Twitter’s Workforce: Report
Elon Musk might just be jonesing to kill 5,500 birds with one stone. According to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post, the Tesla mogul is floating the idea of laying off 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, or roughly 5,500 of the total 7,500 employees, to potential investors. Despite a brief legal kerfuffle as Musk attempted to walk away from the $44 billion agreement he made to buy Twitter earlier this year, the deal is now moving ahead in good faith, sources told the Post. Musk is expected to close the deal by next Friday. According to documents obtained by the newspaper, which also interviewed a number of insiders close to the matter, Twitter’s current management had been planning to slash the company’s payroll down to around $800 million by the end of next year. That figure corresponds roughly to the departure of a quarter of staff headcount, according to the Post. In June—before he tried backing away from the deal—Musk said in a Q&A with Twitter employees that “anyone who is a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.”
Tesla Infotainment Update Adds Video Games Back Into The Model 3
Teslas are known for poor build quality, but few customers complain about a lack of connectivity features. Still, for those who want more, the aftermarket is booming. People have figured out how to run Apple CarPlay in Teslas, and the company itself is still working on ways to integrate Steam into its models. Well, as soon as it figures out how to incorporate games without upsetting the NHTSA.
Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he’s selling them anyway
CNN — Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening’s earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla’s market value is $650 billion – down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
dallasexpress.com
Tesla’s German Operations May Shift to Texas Gigafactory
In a move that could benefit Texas, Tesla is reportedly halting certain activities at its production facility in Berlin and shifting them to the Gigafactory in Austin, according to a new report published in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. In recent months, it has been rumored that the EV manufacturer is...
