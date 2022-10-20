Latest Anime News: ‘Chainsaw Man’ official English dub receives premiere date, Burger King announces new anime collab, and ‘Arknights’ anime is coming to Crunchyroll

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Arrancars' Return With Special Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now getting into the thick of its titular war for the revival anime series, and the newest episode is showing off a cool new side of some key Arrancars with some special art debuted during the anime! The revival anime series has reintroduced fans to the action classic as it finally adapts the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, and with the first episode kicked off a huge new invasion from a mysterious enemy. But as the newest episode proved, it wasn't only the Soul Society that was actually in danger from this new army.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
wegotthiscovered.com
An implausible remake hatches a convoluted scheme to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies
By design, action thrillers aren’t exactly beholden to such trivialities as logic, common sense, and a story that seamlessly connects a set of increasingly far-fetched set of dots, but The Next Three Days would have arguably turned out a great deal better had it not opted to play everything with such a solemnly straight face.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans dig into ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 10 images as season finale leaks
House of the Dragon is ending its first acclaimed run this Sunday, but some folks on the internet may have unwittingly stumbled on the finale a little earlier than HBO intended. The Game of Thrones community is no stranger to leaks. We can almost remember that day in May 2016...
startattle.com
Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1 Episode 11) Paramount+, “Asylum” trailer, release date
At the edge of Federation space, the crew applies for asylum at Deep Space 13, only for their starship to reveal its shocking true purpose. Startattle.com – Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “Asylum”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. –...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen
With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shamefully second-rate horror rises from the dead to torture unwitting streaming users
A heavyweight of the horror genre, a star-studded cast, and a curious premise packed with the potential for top-tier frights should be a match made in heaven, but 2015’s The Lazarus Effect proved to be hellish in all the wrong ways. The only front on which the movie succeeded...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director weighs in on the status of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ as MCU canon
As thrilled as fans are to see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the number one question on everyone’s lips remains unanswered in an official capacity: Is the three-season Netflix favorite officially recognized as official franchise canon?. Frustratingly, the answer depends on who...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Abbott Elementary’ fans debate the ‘real villain’ of the series: Janine or Ava?
Warning! Spoilers ahead for season two of Abbott Elementary!. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is one of those unique, lightning-in-a-bottle shows that manages to be heartwarming while also legitimately funny, thanks in no small part to the quadruple threat of Emmy-winning series creator Quinta Brunson, who also stars, writes, and executive produces. But as delightful as Brunson, and by extension, her plucky rookie teacher Janine Teagues is, some fans are now calling out the character.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-chilling R-rated body horror deals with its demons in more ways than one on Disney Plus
Disney Plus has become the home of blockbuster family friendly entertainment hailing from the various titans under the Mouse House banner that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and much more. However, thanks to the Star expansion for countries where Hulu is unavailable, gonzo R-rated nightmares like Matriarch have been set loose on unsuspecting subscribers.
Climate protestors throw mashed potatoes at $110M Monet painting
BERLIN — A group of climate protestors threw mashed potatoes at an 1890 Monet masterpiece that sold for over $110 million in 2019. Monet’s 1890 oil-on-canvas masterpiece “Meules” was not damaged after the incident on Sunday at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum. According to ARTnews, a group...
wegotthiscovered.com
An undisputed apocalyptic classic remains held in the highest esteem by the bloodthirsty masses
If there’s one thing that proves the continued staying power and endless popularity of Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later better than anything else, it’s that calling it a zombie movie is guaranteed to get a reaction out of somebody who holds it close to their heart, and the argument continues to generate debate 20 years on.
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
