Inglewood, CA

KTLA.com

2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery

A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed during argument in Long Beach, woman arrested

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An argument at a Long Beach motel Saturday morning led to the stabbing of a man and the arrest of the woman believed to have wielded the weapon. The stabbing occurred at 10:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating fatal shooting in South LA

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near South Main Street and West 39th Street at around 8 p.m.They learned that the two men involved were in the middle of an argument when one produced a handgun, they began to struggle for control of the weapon when one was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately known if the other man suffered injuries, nor if he was arrested for his involvement. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars

Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
LONG BEACH, CA

