Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police
An Orange man accused of perpetrating a series of assaults, sexual assaults and other crimes in Tustin Friday night was apprehended after eluding authorities for more than an hour.
KTLA.com
2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery
A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed during argument in Long Beach, woman arrested
LONG BEACH, Calif. – An argument at a Long Beach motel Saturday morning led to the stabbing of a man and the arrest of the woman believed to have wielded the weapon. The stabbing occurred at 10:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia.
Excessive force claim to be filed against LASD deputies after violent arrest in Inglewood
The family of a man whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar was captured on video will hold a news conference with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.
LAPD bodycam video shows moments leading up to Watts officer-involved shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a shooting that injured an assault suspect in Watts.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Suspect taken into custody after threatening to bomb Orange County train station
One person was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly told law enforcement that an explosion was going to rock an Orange County train station. The subject of the threat was a train station in Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Emergency dispatchers were contacted by the man around 8:50 a.m. He […]
Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Several Armored Cars
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Police investigating fatal shooting in South LA
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near South Main Street and West 39th Street at around 8 p.m.They learned that the two men involved were in the middle of an argument when one produced a handgun, they began to struggle for control of the weapon when one was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately known if the other man suffered injuries, nor if he was arrested for his involvement.
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles
Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
Family of Security Guard Announces Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cell phone video, will hold a news conference Friday with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.
Family calls for justice after carjacking victim was dragged and killed during Inglewood pursuit
A memorial was held on Friday for a man who was killed after being carjacked and dragged by a murder suspect in Inglewood. At the memorial, family members honored the victim, Larry Walker, 63, remembering his life and legacy along with his commitment to giving back to those in need. Friends and family gathered in […]
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
theavtimes.com
Probation department drops case over member’s alleged tryst with felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
