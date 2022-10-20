ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

yomama
3d ago

Another news source states he attacked the real estate agent with a weapon and that her unborn child didn’t survive. He’s a murderer now. Also goes by the name Juan Nunley Jr. Be on the lookout y’all

Frank Yribe sr
3d ago

These lady's need to go with at least 2 or 3 people when showing a property for their safety...

Pete Lovegrove
3d ago

Open houses and private showings should always require two Realtors to prevent attacks.

