‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
A contentious comic book blockbuster that’s never left the headlines rocks streaming with heavy artillery
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which inexplicably managed to launch a multi-billion dollar comic book franchise that’s still going strong today without even getting a sequel. That still stings for a huge number of fans, and it’s remarkable that the Superman...
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
‘Black Adam’ has set an electrifying box office record for Dwayne Johnson
Haters might be hating but Dwayne Johnson is laughing all the way to the bank. His entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, smashed through the box office like Johnson’s mystically powered antihero smashes through walls, earning $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations across the country. That’s...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary
Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
How did Doctor Fate get his powers? ‘Black Adam’ character origin story, explained
After years of Dwayne Johnson giving his all to get the champion of Kahndaq on the big screen, Black Adam is now finally out there in the world. And yet, ironically, the DC fandom seems to have decided en masse that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero isn’t actually the best character in the movie. That honor, most agree, goes to Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, the elder statesman of the Justice Society of America, as played by Pierce Brosnan.
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ director hoping to team with Neil Gaiman for the perfect passion project
If there are two distinct slices of the entertainment world that you’d be laughed at for writing off, they would have to be Neil Gaiman adaptations, which recently hit another homerun in the form of The Sandman Netflix adaptation, and stop-motion animation, arguably among the most timeless mediums in the history of filmmaking.
‘She-Hulk’ director weighs in on the status of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ as MCU canon
As thrilled as fans are to see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the number one question on everyone’s lips remains unanswered in an official capacity: Is the three-season Netflix favorite officially recognized as official franchise canon?. Frustratingly, the answer depends on who...
Dwayne Johnson teases more to come from the stealth MVP of ‘Black Adam’
Though The Rock’s champion of Kahndaq is the supposed star of the show, a deluge of DCEU devotees seem to have decided that another character is the actual best part about Black Adam. Fans were delighted when former James Bond Pierce Brosnan was announced to be part of the movie as cult favorite Justice Society hero Doctor Fate. Now that we’re getting to see the film everyone’s overjoyed that he’s just as awesome in the role as we expected.
Will there be a Black Adam vs. Superman movie?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. After 15 years of being attached to the project, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally unleashing his Black Adam film to the world this week. But a question that has been plaguing many DC fans’ minds is: Will there eventually be a Black Adam vs. Superman movie at some point?
Tim Burton says working for Disney was a ‘circus’ in more ways than one
One of the greatest directors Disney has ever seen is calling it quits, as far as working with the entertainment juggernaut. Tim Burton has been making movies since 1971, when he directed a short called Houdini: The Untold Story. It was his 1979 short Stalk of the Celery Monster that got Disney’s attention, leading to the director working with them throughout the 80s in several departments.
What is Superman’s greatest villain doing in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Titans season four is stacked with dangerous foes, and one of them happens to be the wealthy criminal mastermind Lex Luthor himself. Titus Welliver, from the series Bosch, will be playing Superman’s iconic nemesis, and the privilege isn’t lost on him. Welliver’s been a fan of DC Comics and Titans well before he got the role, and people are expecting a performance that lives up to his appreciation of the source material.
