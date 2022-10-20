ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 9 high school 🏐 games in Virginia Beach.

The Tallwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Kempsville High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Tallwood High School
Kempsville High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Ocean Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd E. Kellam High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Ocean Lakes High School
Floyd E. Kellam High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Princess Anne High School volleyball team will have a game with Green Run High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Princess Anne High School
Green Run High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Salem High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Salem High School
Frank W. Cox High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Tallwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Kempsville High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Tallwood High School
Kempsville High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Bayside High School volleyball team will have a game with First Colonial High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bayside High School
First Colonial High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Ocean Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd E. Kellam High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ocean Lakes High School
Floyd E. Kellam High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Salem High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Salem High School
Frank W. Cox High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Princess Anne High School volleyball team will have a game with Green Run High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Princess Anne High School
Green Run High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

