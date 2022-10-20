Virginia Beach, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏐 games in Virginia Beach.
The Tallwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Kempsville High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Ocean Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd E. Kellam High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Princess Anne High School volleyball team will have a game with Green Run High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Salem High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Tallwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Kempsville High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Bayside High School volleyball team will have a game with First Colonial High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Ocean Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd E. Kellam High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Salem High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Princess Anne High School volleyball team will have a game with Green Run High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Comments / 0