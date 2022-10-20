ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 23, 1943: German prisoners arrived at Camp Ashford in White Sulphur Springs. Built by the U.S. War Department, Camp Ashford...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two,...
ALASKA STATE
WVNews

Be an informed voter and exercise your right to vote

It’s time for America to vote. It’s time for West Virginia to vote. Depending on your point of view, we live in the greatest state and nation on earth, or the gridlock in our democracy in Washington and in Charleston has allowed other nations to pass us by in terms of economic well-being and quality of life.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy